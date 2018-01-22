Jasper Jolly

Britons’ inflation expectations are at the highest level in almost four years as households continue to feel the squeeze from rising prices, according to a large survey published today.

Households’ perceptions of financial wellbeing suffered a “sharp deterioration”, with a 43 reading for January well below the 50 no-change mark, IHS Markit’s household finance index showed.

While the measure of perceptions of finances have been below 50 for more than a decade, they have weakened significantly since mid-2016 when sterling crashed after the EU referendum. The index has not recovered to above a reading of 44 since then.

Consumers continued to take on unsecured debt, such as credit cards and loans, to fill the hole in finances left by higher prices, with the demand for borrowing rising at the fastest pace in 11 months.

The fall in sterling has led to a surge in inflation, which has remained at or above three per cent for the four months up to December. Meanwhile, nominal wage growth has not risen above 2.5 per cent, reducing the real value of Britons’ pay packets.

The index measuring cost of living expectations reached 91.3 during January, the strongest reading for inflation expectations registered since early 2014, although the Bank of England’s latest forecasts predict inflation will start to fall in the coming months.

Sam Teague, an economist at IHS Markit, said: “In response to lacklustre budget forecasts, households reduced their appetite for big-ticket items (such as cars) at the fastest pace since September.

“That said, there was little evidence to suggest that households reined in day-to-day spending, as households increased their expenditure at a modest rate whilst utilising additional unsecured debt to balance budgets.”

