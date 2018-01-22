Rebecca Smith

Heathrow Airport has brought on board Associated British Ports' Chris Garton as its new chief operating officer.

Garton will take up the post in the spring.

Until the beginning of last year, Garton had served in the equivalent role at Dubai Airport, overseeing a period where passenger numbers took off, rising from 30m to 86m across nine years.

He is currently director of asset management with Associated British Ports, and Heathrow said Garton's "operational and international experience" will help improve its cargo capabilities, "a key role for the airport in a post-Brexit world".

Heathrow, which is prepping for the development of its third runway after getting the backing from government in 2016, said in a statement that Garton was "one of the very few people in the world with experience of successfully running a large and constrained hub airport and Heathrow is delighted to have been able to secure a leader of his calibre".

Derek Provan, who had been interim chief operating officer since September, leaves Heathrow to become chief executive of AGS Airports, the owner of Glasgow, Aberdeen and Southampton airports.

He takes over from Amanda McMillan, and will also become managing director of Glasgow Airport in April.

Heathrow launched its consultation on its updated expansion plans last week, with proposals it says will help shave £2.5bn off the project's cost. It is asking the public for feedback on its revised plans, including options on how to deal with Britain's busiest motorway and making the runway shorter.

It has also said the expansion plans can be delivered without compromising on the commitments it had made over compensation, and a 6.5 hour ban on scheduled night flights.

