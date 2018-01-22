Amazon officially opens its check-out free supermarket to the public

Helen Cahill

Amazon will officially open its check-out free store, Amazon Go, today in Seattle.

The e-commerce giant first announced plans to open the store in December 2016, and the shop has been in a testing phase for a more than year, used only by Amazon staff.

The store uses machine learning, electronic sensors, and cameras mounted to the ceiling, to identify shoppers entering the store and what they pick up. Customers scan the Amazon Go app as they enter the shop and items are billed automatically to their credit cards when they leave.

Amazon's future plans for its high-tech shop are unclear at present, although there have been suggestions that it is looking to open around 2,000 such stores in the US.

And, last February, it was rumoured that Amazon was looking for shop space in London, having registered a UK trademark for Amazon Go stores.

Amazon has already launched its delivery service, Amazon Fresh, in London. However, analysts have said Amazon isn't a huge threat to the mainstream supermarkets, as its prices and delivery overlap more with Waitrose than the Big Four.