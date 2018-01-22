Catherine Neilan

A group of MPs have issued a withering verdict of last autumn's Budget, noting that its housing policies could push prices up.

The Treasury Select Committee, chaired by Conservative MP Nicky Morgan, has also called for a special Brexit-related economic forecast to be delivered by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) before the introduction of the Withdrawal Agreement and Implementation Bill later this year.

Morgan's committee has also called for the "flawed" RPI measurement of inflation to be abolished "where legally possible".

On housing, the committee argues that Philip Hammond's flagship policy to abolish stamp duty for first-time buyers (FTBs) on the first £300,000 of properties worth up to £500,000 was "likely to increase prices for FTBs by as much, if not more, than the amount they will save as a result of the reduction in stamp duty".

The committee has based its argument on work carried out by the Office for Budget Responsibility, who pointed out the flaw on the day the policy was unveiled.

The MPs also argue that Hammond's decision to raise the borrowing cap to £1bn for councils in areas where housing is particularly expensive was "unlikely" to help it meet its target of building 300,000 new homes a year. They claim the cap should be removed altogether, or at the very least, that the Treasury should "define the allocation criteria for the additional £1bn more clearly".

Morgan said: "The chancellor pledged to ‘fix the broken housing market’, but the government is going to find it very difficult to meet this ambition. The increase in the cap on borrowing for local authorities to build homes is a step in the right direction, but it doesn’t go far enough.

"The borrowing cap restricts the number of homes that local authorities could deliver. To achieve the government target of 300,000 new homes per year, the cap should be abolished. The potential of local authorities to build should be unleashed."

On Brexit, the committee also called on the OBR to provide a special forecast "to ensure parliament is fully informed about the economic and fiscal impacts" of Brexit.

Morgan, who campaigned to Remain during the referendum, added: "The OBR expects a fall in private sector investment due to Brexit-related uncertainty. An agreement between the UK and the EU27 on a ‘standstill’ transitional arrangements is therefore urgent."