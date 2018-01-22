Business supremo Baroness Michelle Mone has joined the board of resurrected startup Ve Global.
The entrepreneur known for her Ultimo bra brand will join the tech startup which was last year rescued from administration as a non-executive director
"With my relationships in the retail world, I see the true value of their data, which not only drives online sales but fundamentally transforms the customer journey online through greater personalisation and targeting," said Mone.
Ve chief executive Morten Tonnesen said: "The expertise they bring will be of huge benefit to Ve and will be integral to consolidating our strong position in the market while also developing an even better service to our clients."
Once "unicorn valued" startup Ve Interactive fell into administration but parts were rescued in a management buyout and resurrected into Ve Global. The advertising technology startup is now gunning for profitability.