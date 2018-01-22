Lonmin's full-year loss widens after a $1bn writedown

Courtney Goldsmith

Platinum miner Lonmin's full-year loss widened to more than $1bn (£719m) in 2017 ahead of a takeover by rival Sibanye-Stillwater.

The figures

For the year ended 30 September 2017, the troubled South African firm posted a loss of $1.17bn following a $1bn impairment charge. This compared to a loss of $355m the previous year.

Excluding the charge, Lonmin reported an underlying loss of $26m compared with profit of $13m in 2016. Revenues rose slightly to $1.1bn.

The company's shares were down 1.53 per cent at 85.08p, having more than halved since this time last year.

Lonmin's full-year results were delayed due to an operational review.

Why it's interesting

Lonmin, which is listed in London and Johannesburg, has struggled amid an environment of low platinum prices and rising costs, and it has also been forced to grappled with community and labour unrest.

In December, the company recommended a $285m offer from Sibanye-Stillwater, which boosted shares by as much as 20 per cent. The deal must still be approved by shareholders and South African regulators.

Lonmin reiterated its spending and production targets for the year ahead - it expects to sell between 650,000 and 680,000 ounces of platinum in the year.

What Lonmin said

"Lonmin continues to be hamstrung by its capital structure and liquidity constraints. The announced combination with Sibanye-Stillwater will provide a stronger platform for Lonmin's shareholders and allow them and our other stakeholders to benefit from the long-term upside potential of an enlarged and geographically diversified precious metals group," said chief executive Ben Magara.

"During the offer period, our strategy continues to focus on operational performance in particular and cost control, maintaining at least a cash neutral business to preserve cash, as we focus on liquidity."

