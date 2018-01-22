Rebecca Smith

Construction and services firm Kier Group said today it has offered to take on more than 200 Carillion workers as it takes over work left by the collapsed company.

Last week, Carillion entered liquidation after unsuccessful rescue talks with the government and lenders.

Questions were immediately asked over what would happen to its existing work, such as on HS2, with the government saying Carillion's joint venture partners would take over.

Kier confirmed today it is now a 50/50 joint venture with Eiffage, and that all 51 Carillion employees, including apprentices, have been offered the opportunity to come on board. It added that this will ensure work continues smoothly with no disruption to HS2.

It has also assumed "full responsibility" for the Highways England smart motorway schemes on which it had been working in joint venture with Carillion. The firm said all employees, around 150, that had been working on the schemes have been given the opportunity to join Kier.

Kier said in a statement:

Engagement with the existing supply chain on this project has also taken place, again ensuring continuity of skills, resources and suppliers.

Both contracts, it added, were performing well, operationally and financially.

Haydn Mursell, chief executive of Kier, said:

We have been working collaboratively with our clients and are pleased to have reached agreement with government concerning these joint ventures. We have been able to take action quickly and reassure the project teams that they continue to play an important role in the delivery of these contracts.

Lloyds and Nationwide last week rolled out support measures for firms and contractors affected by Carillion's troubles.

A £50m fund was launched by Lloyds to help small businesses experiencing financial difficulties as a result of the insolvency of Britain's second-biggest contractor.

Meanwhile, Nationwide said it will save 250 Carillion contractor jobs, bringing them in-house.

