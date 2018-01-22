Brussels readies for phase two of Brexit talks

Catherine Neilan

Brussels will publish a draft withdrawal agreement this week, which will formalise the conclusion of phase one of the Brexit talks, ahead of a crucial meeting in which the EU will set out its position on phase two.

Although no formal negotiations have taken place since sufficient progress was granted in December, discussions have been taking place to unite the 27 member states over what they want from transition and, ultimately, the future trading relationship with the UK.

Brussels has said it expects all EU law and regulations to apply during the transition period. However the UK will not participate in the decision-making of the EU, meaning the country will have no say on any laws created during the transition period.

Theresa May - and vitally, chief Brexiter Boris Johnson - have already accepted that the ECJ may continue to have jurisdiction throughout transition, although "direct" jurisdiction will end after that point.

Draft documents circulated last week suggested that would include a standstill transition period, which could result in freedom of movement being extended until the start of 2021 - something which Theresa May has previously said would not be the case.

Member states also want a clearly defined transition period - something which Downing Street has also insisted on.

Once the EU27 ministers have agreed a set of directives it will formally hand the mandate to the Commission, headed by Michel Barnier, to return to the negotiating table.

Brussels also said this morning it is still hoping to be able to move onto trade negotiations in March.

According to The Times, EU officials are planning to offer the UK a limited trade deal in the hope of forcing May to stay within the Single Market and customs union, in the hope of producing a soft Brexit.

But over the weekend, French President Emmanuel Macron said while it would be possible for the UK to have a bespoke deal, somewhere between "full access [to the Single Market] and a trade agreement", he stressed that access could not remain as it is now.

"You should understand that you cannot, by definition, have the full access to the Single Market if you don't tick the box, and to get full access to the Single Market you need contribution to the budget, and you have to accept the freedoms and the four pillars, and you have to accept the jurisdiction," he told The Marr Show.