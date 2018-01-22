Monday 22 January 2018 8:06am

Tube chaos due to faulty train at Kings Cross station

 
Caitlin Morrison
There are severe delays on major Tube lines and at busy stations this morning due to a faulty train at Kings Cross station earlier.

Transport for London (TfL) said there are severe delays on the Victoria line due to the faulty train.

TfL has also warned commuters to avoid using the interchange with the Piccadilly line at Finsbury Park.

It also warned people to avoid the interchange with the Northern line at Stockwell.

Commuters were also advised not to use the interchange with the Circle and District lines at Victoria station.

