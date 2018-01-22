Caitlin Morrison

There are severe delays on major Tube lines and at busy stations this morning due to a faulty train at Kings Cross station earlier.

Transport for London (TfL) said there are severe delays on the Victoria line due to the faulty train.

Update: Severe delays on the entire line due to an earlier faulty train at Kings Cross.



👾 https://t.co/fXTtJBVwDQ

🚦 https://t.co/4o1da6ZW6b

🚌 https://t.co/cu3IxMZAe3 — Victoria line (@victorialine) January 22, 2018

TfL has also warned commuters to avoid using the interchange with the Piccadilly line at Finsbury Park.

⚠Finsbury Park - Due to the disruption please avoid interchange here and use an alternative station where possible. https://t.co/Hwu5bBEQA5 — Piccadilly line (@piccadillyline) January 22, 2018

It also warned people to avoid the interchange with the Northern line at Stockwell.

⚠Stockwell Station - Due to the disruption on @victorialine please avoid interchange here and use an alternative station where possible. https://t.co/PVRaKieKFN — Northern line (@northernline) January 22, 2018

Commuters were also advised not to use the interchange with the Circle and District lines at Victoria station.