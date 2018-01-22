There are severe delays on major Tube lines and at busy stations this morning due to a faulty train at Kings Cross station earlier.
Transport for London (TfL) said there are severe delays on the Victoria line due to the faulty train.
Update: Severe delays on the entire line due to an earlier faulty train at Kings Cross.— Victoria line (@victorialine) January 22, 2018
TfL has also warned commuters to avoid using the interchange with the Piccadilly line at Finsbury Park.
⚠Finsbury Park - Due to the disruption please avoid interchange here and use an alternative station where possible. https://t.co/Hwu5bBEQA5— Piccadilly line (@piccadillyline) January 22, 2018
It also warned people to avoid the interchange with the Northern line at Stockwell.
⚠Stockwell Station - Due to the disruption on @victorialine please avoid interchange here and use an alternative station where possible. https://t.co/PVRaKieKFN— Northern line (@northernline) January 22, 2018
Commuters were also advised not to use the interchange with the Circle and District lines at Victoria station.
⚠ Victoria station: Due to disruption on @Victorialine please avoid interchange here and use an alternative route where possible.https://t.co/dsMparIvtP— District line (@districtline) January 22, 2018