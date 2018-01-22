Caitlin Morrison

Dixons Carphone recorded a jump in revenue over the Christmas period, boosted by higher iPhone sales.

The retailer said like-for-like revenue across the group went up six per cent in the 10 weeks to 6 January. Dixons said Boxing Day sales did not match "very strong" Black Friday numbers, but it is "very confident" that it grew market share "in pretty much every category".

As a result, the group said it now expects to deliver headline profit before tax of £365m-£385m, compared to a previous target of £360m-£400m.

Shares in the group were up 1.2 per cent in early trading.

"Our UK mobile business had a strong sales period helped by better iPhone X availability and we grew share in SIM free and SIM only over the period. Current market conditions mean that gross margins continue to be challenged in phone. In short, the whole team did a great job, and my most sincere thanks to everybody for their hard work during this busy period," said outgoing chief executive Seb James.

"Looking forward we continue to keep our antennae twitching for any material change in consumer behaviour, but remain relentless in our focus on providing the best value, choice, and service to our consumers.

"For the remainder of this year we have an early Easter, a new Samsung phone and the first week or two of our World Cup promotion to look forward to, and work continues on redefining and refocusing our Carphone Warehouse business to be a simpler, less capital intensive model."

Meet the new boss

James, who has been at Dixons since 2008, will leave the firm in April to take up the lead at high street chemist Boots. Dixons confirmed this morning that he will be replaced by Alex Baldock, who currently runs online retailer Shop Direct.

Dixons chairman Ian Livingston said: "Seb has made an outstanding contribution to both the creation and success of Dixons Carphone. It is a much stronger company today than when he became CEO of Dixons retail in 2012 with revenue, profit and customer satisfaction all substantially higher. The group is now the market leader in eight countries.

"On behalf of the board and all our colleagues, I would like to thank Seb for all that he has done over the past six years as CEO of first Dixons retail and now Dixons Carphone. We wish him every success in his new role."

Livingston added: "The board and I are delighted to welcome Alex Baldock to the group. He has an outstanding track record in leading large, complex consumer-facing businesses. He's led Shop Direct through one of UK retail's fastest, most far-reaching and most successful digital transformations, delivering five consecutive years of record financial performance, with strongly rising sales and an almost tenfold increase in profits.

"We wanted Alex for his strategic clarity, relentless execution and his ability to inspire people to get behind him at every step. We look forward to Alex bringing that leadership to the group as we build on our market-leading positions."