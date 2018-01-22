Unite chief meets PSA boss over UK job cuts and future of Vauxhall plant

Rebecca Smith

The general secretary of Unite union today meets PSA chief executive Carlos Tavares for crunch talks over job losses at Vauxhall's Ellesmere Port plant, saying it needs a new model to secure its future.

He has said the plant needs to be given a new model to help safeguard jobs, adding that he did not think the latest cuts meant the end for the plant.

Peugeot owner PSA, which bought General Motors' European arm of Opel and Vauxhall last year, said earlier this month that a further 250 jobs could go on top of 400 announced last year.

It said it remained confident in the ability of the Ellesmere Port workforce to "deliver the necessary improvements in the financial performance".

Outlining his thoughts in the Liverpool Echo, Unite leader Len McCluskey, said: "There will be no death by a thousand cuts for our plant - Mr Tavares has assured me of such. Unite will make sure he stays true to his promise."

He added:

But that doesn't mean we don't have to be ready for the fight of our lives to keep world-class car making on Merseyside. What we need to do is bring a new model to Ellesmere Port. It's got a great case - it has always been one of the most efficient plants in Europe.

PSA has said it will seek to avoid forced redundancies across the European plants and plans to return them to profitability by 2020.

The intention is to keep all current plants open, including Luton and Ellesmere Port, with PSA seeking to make them more efficient.

The company has said: "The necessary and sustainable reduction of labour costs shall be reached with thoughtful measures such as innovative working time concepts, voluntary programmes or early retirement schemes."

