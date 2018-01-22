Rebecca Smith

Former Conservative Treasury minister Lord O'Neill has said Britain's growth forecasts look set to be boosted with a global outlook stronger than anticipated, meaning the Brexit outlook is much brighter.

Downcast expectations surrounding the impact of Brexit are likely to be "dwarfed" by the more positive figures, Remain supporter Lord O'Neill told the BBC.

When asked if the positive outlook reflected that he and others had been too pessimistic about the effects of a Brexit vote, Lord O'Neill said: "I'm almost embarrassed to admit that it might sound like that. Because of course, in principle, I share the views of many that Brexit is a really weird thing for the UK to impose on itself from an economic perspective."

Read more: Brexit transition deal needed "urgently" warns European banks group

He added that he has felt for a while however, that "as important as Brexit is, it isn't the most important thing facing Britain's future".

Lord O'Neill cited global growth, improved productivity and rebalancing government policies to focus on the north of England and places outside of the capital, as more important.

"I certainly wouldn't have thought the UK economy would be as robust as it currently seems," Lord O'Neill said.

He said:

That is because some parts of the country, led by the north west, are actually doing way better than people seem to realise or appreciate. As well as this crucial fact, the rest of the world is also doing way better than many people would have thought a year ago, so it makes it easier for the UK.

A report from the mayor of London said that growth across the UK could be on average three per cent lower by 2030 than it would have been had Britain stayed in the bloc, and warned of the hit to financial and professional services in particular.

"If that's the worst that Brexit will deliver, then I wouldn't worry about it," Lord O'Neill told the BBC.

Now, my own view is if we go for a really hard Brexit or a no-deal Brexit, we'll probably suffer more than that three per cent. But if it is only three per cent, what's going on with the rest of the world - helping us - and with productivity improving, that will easily dwarf a three per cent hit over 13 years, easily.

Read more: The European Union will benefit from a City Brexit deal