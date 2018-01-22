Ocado announces Canada partnership with Sobeys for online grocery business

Rebecca Smith

Ocado's international deals are turning out to be a bit like buses.

They have been long-awaited and now it seems they look to keep on coming. After announcing an agreement with French firm Groupe Casino in November, today Ocado has announced a tie-up with food retailer Sobeys to create an online grocery business in Canada.

It said this morning, it will partner exclusively with the second largest food retailer in Canada, which has more than 1,500 stores across the country.

It expects the deal to yield "significant long-term value to the business", with earnings neutral in the current financial year with the costs of establishing the partnership offsetting the initial fees payable.

It then expects capital expenditure of £15m in the 2018 financial year to support the development of its platform.

The tie-up will involve Ocado helping launch Sobeys' online grocer service, and include investment by Ocado installing its grid and robots.

The first customer fulfilment centre will be based in the Greater Toronto area, and is expected to take two years to build, with more units potentially on the horizon in "dense urban areas".

Michael Medline, president and chief executive of Sobeys, said his firm "intends to play to win in Canadian online grocery shopping".

He added:

This unique and innovative Sobeys and Ocado experience will offer consumers the biggest selection, freshest products and most reliable delivery available anywhere on the planet.

Last month, Ocado posted a double-digit rise in revenue and orders per week for the 14 weeks to the beginning of December.

In November, it revealed a long-awaited international deal with French firm Groupe Casino, and Ocado said at the time it was eyeing more international deals.

Today, Tim Steiner, chief executive of Ocado Group, said:

"We are delighted to be working with one of the leaders in North American grocery retailing. Sobeys is a highly successful and much admired Canadian business and we are proud that they have chosen Ocado Solutions to partner with to build their online grocery business".

