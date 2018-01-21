Lucy White

Germany came one step closer to having a stable government last night, as the country’s Social Democrats (SPD) voted to hold coalition talks with Angela Merkel’s conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU).

In a tighter result than expected, SPD delegates voted 362 to 279 to break months of political deadlock. A so-called “grand coalition” between the two parties would likely hand Merkel a fourth term in office as Germany’s chancellor.

“The coalition talks are going to be just as hard as the exploratory talks,” said SPD leader Martin Schulz. “We will talk to conservatives in the coming days and agree on a time frame. Then I hope that we will start negotiations soon.”

Merkel said that she welcomed the result, though there were “still many questions to clear up in detail and that will require intensive talks”. The two parties had agreed a blueprint deal earlier this month.

The SPD’s parliamentary leader Andrea Nahles told her party, when persuading them to vote to proceed with coalition talks, that they would “negotiate until the other side squeals”.

The SPD, which supports further EU integration, wants to abolish Germany's dual public-private health insurance system in favour of a single citizen's insurance, scale back temporary employment contracts and allow family reunions for asylum seekers who are suffering particularly testing situations.

