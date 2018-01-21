Frank Dalleres

England’s Tommy Fleetwood insists he is hungrier than ever after he made a winning start to the year by retaining his Abu Dhabi Championship title on Sunday.

Fleetwood carded an eight-under-par final round of 65, which included six birdies on the back nine, to finish on 22 under, two shots clear of compatriot Ross Fisher.

The 27-year-old from Southport won last year’s Race To Dubai but revealed he had tried to disregard his achievement during the winter break in a bid to avoid complacency.

“I wanted to prepare for this year like I didn’t win the Race to Dubai,” said Fleetwood.

“It was important to come out and make sure I’m hungry. My best golf is getting better and better, and my worst golf is getting better as well.”

Former world No1 Rory McIlroy finished tied for third with England’s Matt Fitzpatrick on 18 under par.

The four-time Major winner’s challenge for a first title in more than a year faded after the turn with a run of seven pars and a bogey.

Masters champion Sergio Garcia, meanwhile, romped to the Singapore Open by five shots.

The Spaniard shot a three-under-par 68 to finish on 14 under and win his second title from his last five events.

