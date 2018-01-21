Frank Dalleres

British No2 Kyle Edmund insists he is ready to upset the odds against third seed Grigor Dimitrov in his first quarter-final at a grand slam event.

Edmund, 23, advanced to the last eight of the Australian Open on Sunday with a gutsy 6-7 (4-7), 7-5, 6-2, 6-3 victory over Italian Andreas Seppi.

He heads into tomorrow’s showdown with Dimitrov, who saw off home hope Nick Kyrgios in a five-set thriller, in ebullient mood.

“Every time I step on the court, I believe I’m going to win,” said Edmund.

“It’s no different now. I take it one step at a time. Whoever I’m playing on Tuesday, I have to believe I’m going to win and believe in my game.”

Top seed Rafael Nadal also progressed with a four-set win against Argentinian Diego Schwartzmann. The 2009 champion meets Croatian Marin Cilic in the quarter-finals.

Women’s world No2 Caroline Wozniacki and fourth seed Elina Svitolina both swept into the last eight with ruthless wins.

Wozniacki despatched Magdalena Rybarikova 6-3, 6-0, while Svitolina beat Denisa Allertova by the same score.

