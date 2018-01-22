Top MPs slam Theresa May's flagship housing policy

Helen Cahill

Top MPs have thrown their weight behind concerns that the government's flagship housing policy will damage first-time buyers.

Responding to the Autumn Budget, the Treasury select committee has said Philip Hammond's decision to cut stamp duty for first-time buyers will increase house prices.

The committee has concluded that Hammond's stamp duty holiday will increase increase prices for first-time buyers by at least as much, and possibly more, than they will save from the stamp duty cut.

"The only sustainable way to address housing market affordability, both for first-time buyers and other households, including those in the rental sector, is to significantly increase the supply of new housing," the report said. "The Autumn Budget alone is unlikely to achieve this."

The report echoes the conclusions of the Office for Budgetary Responsibility, which has said the stamp duty holiday will push up house prices by 0.3 per cent, with most of the increase feeding through this year. In its analysis of the Budget, the Institute for Fiscal Studies also said stamp duty cuts lead to price rises.

Theresa May promised to take "personal charge" of the housing crisis ahead of the Autumn Budget, but Hammond refused to adopt more radical policies suggested by cabinet colleagues, including Sajid Javid, the secretary of state for housing, communities and local government, who proposed more government borrowing to stimulate housebuilding.

The TSC has suggested the government encourage local authorities to build by scrapping a cap on borrowing for housing construction.

Nicky Morgan, chair of the TSC, said: “The chancellor pledged to ‘fix the broken housing market’, but the government is going to find it very difficult to meet this ambition.

"The increase in the cap on borrowing for local authorities to build homes is a step in the right direction, but it doesn’t go far enough."

Lord Gary Porter, chairman of the Local Government Association, welcomed the committee's proposal on the borrowing cap.

“Our national housing shortage is one of the most pressing issues we face and, as a nation, we have no chance of housing supply meeting demand unless councils can build again," he said.

"When giving evidence to the Committee last year, we were clear that if we are to truly get back to building 300,000 homes a year, then all areas of the country need to be able borrow to invest so that they can resume their role as major builders of affordable homes."