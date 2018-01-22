Jasper Jolly

Britain’s potential for future productivity is higher than Germany, France, and the US in spite of the threat of political instability, according to new research to be published today.

The UK came 13th overall in accountants KPMG’s growth promise index, which uses a range of indicators, including openness to innovation, the quality of infrastructure and institutions to measure which countries have the highest potential for sustained growth.

The Netherlands retains its top spot in the ranking, with strong institutions, high-quality infrastructure and highly trained workers counting in its favour.

The top of the table of countries best prepared for future growth is dominated by European nations, with only six of the strongest 20 coming from outside the continent. Switzerland came second, followed by Luxembourg and Hong Kong.

While the ranking does not take into account political uncertainty – including the effects of the Brexit vote in the UK – it aims to show the countries with the best environment for future growth. The UK remains well above other rival economies such as France and the US, while Germany also fell down the ranking from last year.

However, the research also found the UK is less open to technological catch-up than other comparable nations because of the relatively low amount of inbound investment from other countries, which can help boost productivity by bringing new technologies.

The ranking is unsurprisingly led by richer nations, although some of the biggest improvements have come from less advanced economies. Indonesia rose by seven places after investing in transport infrastructure, while Serbia rise by six places as it reformed property rights.

However, KPMG will warn that lower and middle income countries tend to prioritise investment in transport over tech infrastructure, which may make it harder for them to capitalise on latest innovations related to artificial intelligence or the internet of things.

Bill Michael, chairman of KPMG UK, said: “it is critical that countries also invest in the right education and training to equip future generations with skills they need to thrive in 10 or 20 years time. Business has a central role to play in helping governments deliver this: we need to invest in our workforce and upskill our staff as technological advancements start to rewrite the rules of the global economy.”

