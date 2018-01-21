Harry Banks

Henry Bolton is clinging on to his position as Ukip leader despite a unanimous vote of no confidence from the party's ruling body on Sunday.

The vote was passed at a meeting of Ukip's national executive committee, but Bolton has refused to step down.

Ukip chairman Paul Oakden said: "Henry was offered the opportunity to resign but he has made clear that he feels he is the right man to lead the party forward."

Earlier in the day Bolton argued that another leadership contest would damage the party beyond repair.

Speaking to ITV's Peston on Sunday show earlier in the day, Bolton said: “the reality is that the party is probably over,” should Ukip become emboiled in another leadership battle.

Bolton has faced pressure from his party to resign after racist text messages sent by his former girlfriend Jo Marney were published by the Mail on Sunday earlier this month.

​Party chairman Paul Oakden said he was “disappointed” by Bolton's decision, while Ukip's Brexit spokesman Gerard Batten announced his resignation on Twitter in protest of Bolton's decision, describing the situation as a “fiasco.”

While the committee does not have the power to sack Bolton, party members will now be given the final say on the future of their leader.

Bolton was elected just four months ago, when he became the fifth person to lead the party since September 2016.