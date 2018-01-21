Ross McLean

Watford blamed Premier League rivals Everton for destabilising the focus of manager Marco Silva after sacking the Portuguese less than eight months into his Vicarage Road reign.

Silva was a target for the Toffees as they sought a replacement for the axed Ronald Koeman earlier this season, but after their attention Watford’s form plummeted and they have won just one of their last 11 Premier League matches.

The Hornets are believed to be close to appointing former Malaga and Rubin Kazan boss Javi Gracia as Silva’s replacement. The next Watford manager will be the 10th to work at the club under the Pozzo family since their takeover in 2012.

“This has been a difficult decision and one not taken lightly,” read a club statement. “The club is convinced the appointment of Silva was the right one and had it not been for the unwarranted approach by a Premier League rival for his services we would have continued to prosper under his leadership.

“The catalyst for this decision is that unwarranted approach, something which the board believes has seen a significant deterioration in both focus and results to the point where the long-term future of Watford has been jeopardised.”

Watford were as high as fourth in October after a promising start to the campaign, which saw them lose just one of their opening eight top-flight fixtures.

The Hornets have lost 11 of 16 since and after their latest defeat on Saturday, a 2-0 reverse at Leicester, they sit 10th in the table but just four points clear of the relegation zone.

Gracia, meanwhile, was last employed as Rubin Kazan boss but left in June by mutual consent after guiding the two-time Russian Premier League champions to a ninth-place finish in his only campaign at the helm.