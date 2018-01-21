Sunday 21 January 2018 5:58pm

Shell applies for London private hire licence as it dips toes into ride-hailing market

 
Harry Banks
Royal Dutch Shell has applied for a private hire licence in London in a bid to pilot its own Uber-style taxi service.

The application was submitted to Transport for London in July for its FarePilot app, which tells drivers where there is high demand for taxis and gives them the option off accepting a fare.

Shell's application, if successful, will expand the app to include a full taxi booking service, marking the first attempt by an oil company to test the waters in the car booking market.

However, sources familiar with FarePilot's application told City A.M. Shell was not intending to directly compete with Uber.

“Drivers often ask us if we could further help them by giving them optional supplementary driving jobs and this is something that we are investigating, but no decisions have been taken to go live with such a product,” a Shell spokesperson said.

