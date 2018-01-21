Oliver Gill

An economist working as an adviser to business secretary Greg Clark closely aligned himself with Jeremy Corbyn on social media, determined to release the Labour leader’s “democratic life-force”.

Tony Curzon Price also promoted “good ways to be anti-capitalist”, the Daily Telegraph first reported.

Clark's adviser is on loan from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), a government spokesperson later confirmed to City A.M.

The economist started work with the FCA in September 2016, only to be transferred to Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) department in January 2017.

Curzon Price is a board member of OpenDemocracy, a “global website dedicated to bottom-up approaches to democracy and human rights”.

Social media posts by the former head of economic analysis at the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) backed new taxes on homeowners who have benefited from living near better schools, the Daily Telegraph reported.

Curzon Price has a first class degree from Oxford University in politics, philosophy and economics.

A spokesperson for the BEIS department said: “This member of staff is on secondment from the Financial Conduct Authority. All our employees are hired in accordance with Civil Service recruitment principles.”

OpenDemocracy co-founder Anthony Barnett wrote on Curzon Price's LinkedIn profile: “Tony is a brilliant and inventive leader, a compelling and original writer and a true democrat.”

