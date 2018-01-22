Oliver Gill

Carillion’s failure shortly before 7am last Monday morning sent shock waves through Britain's vast network of small business sub-contractors.

In the week that followed, the government insisted critical public services contracts servicing hospitals, schools and prisons will be fulfilled.

On some building projects, Carillion’s joint venture partners have stepped in to fill a void left by Britain’s second-biggest contractor. Builder Kier will take up the slack on a £1.4bn HS2 contract, for example, while telecoms firm Telent will take complete control of a £1.5bn broadband infrastructure roll-out for BT Openreach.

But concerns linger over delays to already over-running building works. At the sites of two of Britain’s biggest new hospitals, Royal Liverpool and Midland Metropolitan, workers downed tools last week. Birmingham’s Midland Metro extension, preparing the “second-city” for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, could also be delayed.

“Sticking plaster”

Banks have offered £225m of emergency funding to small businesses affected by Carillion’s failure after a task force led by business secretary Greg Clark demanded support on Thursday.

In response, the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) said such support was merely a “sticking plaster”.

One of the victims of Carillion’s spectacular collapse was Birmingham-based building and refurbishment firm Drewmark.

Often referred to as the “backbone” of the UK’s economy, firms like Drewmark were “forced into” working for contractors like Carillion, boss Andrew Taylor told City A.M.

“Twenty-five years ago we would be working for big companies and we’d be working for people in our locality. [Then] the companies go and get rid of their services department and pass it out to the likes of Carillion,” he said.

Drewmark was owed £200,000 by Carillion, meaning the firm, which employs 65 staff, will post an £80,000 loss for 2017. Desperate to maximise cash reserves Carillion staff “bullied” the sub-contractor over a £55,000 debt owed to Drewmark in the second half of last year. Having agreed a £10,000 discount just to get the money in, Taylor said Carillion quibbled an invoice of £130 and withheld payment for a further two weeks.

He added:

I’ve been doing this for 37 years. I’ve never had bad debts, I don’t know how to chase money or what the legal [ramifications are]… and to an extent I was easily fobbed off.

Tears

The head of the Specialist Engineering Contractors’ (SEC) trade body Rudi Klein estimated Carillion’s failure has left thousands of small contractors around £1.2bn out of pocket.

One such company was Flora-tec, a Cambridge-based horticultural company servicing schools, prisons and hospitals. Its boss said 10 of its 90 staff needed to be laid off immediately following Carillion’s failure – which owed the firm £800,000.

“People were in tears, colleagues we worked with for a long time,” said managing director Andy Bradley. Flora-tec had been comforted by government supporting Carillion despite a string of profit warnings.

He said:

I want the government to think long and hard about the SME sector because we are the people that will bear the brunt of this, not the shareholders and not the big multinational conglomerates.

Midlands-based firm Larc Construction was owed £200,000 by Carillion when it failed. Joint founder Josh Lee told the BBC the debt wipes out everything he has worked for. He has laid off 15 of his 20 staff already.

“The government is woefully failing people like me,” he said.

Last week accountants estimated small businesses could expect to receive less than 1p in every £1 owed to them by Carillion.

FSB chairman Mike Berry said: “We all need to understand that it is very unlikely - as in any administration or liquidation – that those who have already invoiced Carillion up to the announcement on Monday are going to get anything out of this at all.”

