Analysts expect FTSE 100 drinks giant Diageo to uncork a seven per cent increase in earnings per share this Thursday when it releases full-year results.

The owner of Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff and Guinness is also expected to post a seven per cent lift in its dividend per share for 2017.

The company is likely to continue to benefit from global market trends, including premiumisation and a recovery in Chinese demand following the government's corruption clampdown.

Hargreaves Lansdown equity analyst George Salmon said: "Industry level indicators are good, with Scotch exports returning to growth in 2017 and Single Malt exports breaking the £1bn barrier for the first time. As the globally dominant player in Scotch, Diageo should be well placed to benefit."

Stock watchers should look out for chief executive Ivan Menezes' delivery on the target of mid-single digit growth, the £1.5bn share buyback programme and the performance of tequila brand Casamigos, which Diageo acquired from George Clooney for $700m (£505m) last summer.