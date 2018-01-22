Francesca Washtell

Today's City Moves covers real estate, recycling and legal eagles. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Thrings

Leading commercial law firm Thrings has appointed commercial property expert Fionnuala Nolan as partner to advise the firm’s fast-growing portfolio of commercial real estate sector clients in London. Coming to Thrings from City law firm Banks Kelly Solicitors, Fionnuala has built her reputation in the areas of retail, property development and property trading. Fionnuala, who has more than 20 years’ experience advising businesses on the full spectrum of their property needs, joins Alison Jarvis’ London-based commercial property team to provide legal expertise to high-end luxury retailers, UK property developers, European and UK investors, trading companies, banks and industrial clients. She has advised on several high profile and complex deals in the City, including the property aspects of PPP projects and carrying through acquisitions and disposals, landlord and tenant negotiations, put and call options, development agreements and conditional contracts.

Polymateria

Polymateria has appointed Niall Dunne as its new chief executive. Niall is joining from BT where he led the company’s Purposeful Business agenda, which involved him overseeing initiatives such as the growth of BT’s Net Good portfolio. Prior to BT, Niall led the creation and growth of the sustainability practices at Accenture and Saatchi & Saatchi. He is a keen athlete since his youth and represented Ireland over 800m. In 2012 the World Economic Forum selected Niall as a Young Global Leader. Niall also sits on the WEF’s Climate Change Global Agenda Council and was previously the vice chair for the Agenda Council on Sustainable Consumption.

Linklaters

Linklaters has appointed Matt Peers to become the firm’s new global chief operating officer as of 1 May, replacing Peter Hickman who remains global CFO. Matt will join the firm’s executive committee and continue to hold the position of director of technology, the role he has had since joining Linklaters in 2015. As director of technology he has been recognised for a combination of technological expertise and a track record of driving change. His new appointment puts him in a position to help guide the firm through the changing dynamics of the legal sector, as well as ensuring Linklaters fully benefits from the increasing role of technology and the opportunities this brings in an increasingly competitive environment. Prior to joining Linklaters, Matt was the chief information officer for UK and Switzerland at Deloitte. He started his career at Arthur Andersen, where he qualified as a chartered accountant.

