New Look bondholders join forces to hire advisers as retailer shuts stores

New Look's bondholders are looking to hire lawyers ahead of the firm's planned restructuring.

The retail chain, which is controlled by Brait, the investment firm of Christo Wiese, has been holding meetings with lenders as it prepares to shut 60 stores as part of a company voluntary agreement (CVA). The CVA will need approval from 75 per cent of investors.

The Telegraph reported that bondholders including Carlyle, CQS, M&S Investments, and Blackstone's GSO division have formed a committee and are intending to appoint advisers. Firms including PJT, Rothschild and Lazard have reportedly been called in to set out the group's options.

New Look's troubles deepened this month when it emerged credit insurers were either cutting or reducing their cover on the retailer's stock, meaning suppliers were likely to start demanding upfront payments from the business.

New Look declined to comment.

Moody's has downgraded New Look, saying it was "uncertain" that the firm could recover its falling profitability.