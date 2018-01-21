Oliver Gill

Virgin Atlantic in-flight magazine publisher Ink has appointed financial advisers as its owners mull a multi-million pound sale.

KPMG has been drafted in to look at "strategic options".

A reported price tag of £70m would cap a bumper payday for Ink's majority shareholder Endless and its three-man team of director-owners. Endless, which made its name turning around Crown Paints, bought a 53 per cent stake in Ink in 2015 for £8m.

In an exclusive interview with City A.M., co-chief executives Michael Keating and Simon Leslie described how demand for in-flight magazines had taken off.

"I would love to think that is because of our sparkly engaging editorial. But sometimes, people pick it up because they want to look at the route map," said Keating.

Sometimes they want to see how much a muffin or a cup of tea is Frankly, it doesn’t matter why they pick it up as long as they do pick it up, then they engage with it.

Ink has grown from a small number of clients in 1994 to a stable now including EasyJet, Etihad and American Airlines magazines. The company employs around 300 people. Insiders told the Sunday Times annual profits of £7.9m would value the company at between £60m to £70m.

