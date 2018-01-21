Lynsey Barber

The annual meeting of the rich, the famous and the powerful is here again.

Yes, Davos kicks off this week, with politicians, business bosses and the odd celebrity descending on the Swiss town for the 48th World Economic Forum Annual Meeting.

In an unusual move, US President Donald Trump will be one of the most high profile attendees, but also potentially one of the most divisive and a more than a little antithetical to the mission of this year's meeting: "creating a shared future in a fractured world".

He'll be joined by an entourage that includes son in law and close adviser Jared Kushner, secretary of state Rex Tillerson, treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin and several more of his top team.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May and chancellor Philip Hammond will be taking a break from domestic politics for a Davos double act just like last year. One might suspect a little Brexit chat or two perhaps, what with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in attendance too.

​May's counterpart in Germany Angela Merkel will be there, as will Emmanuel Macron, making his Davos debut as France's leader, while Canada's Justin Trudeau and Greece's Alexis Tsipras are among the more than 300 political leaders jetting in. Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi has been chosen to make the event's opening speech.

Al Gore, John Kerry and Tony Blair meanwhile represent the politicians of the past popping up.

Also flying the flag for the UK will be several of May's cabinet - Greg Clark, Liam Fox and Matt Hancock - while Bank of England governor Mark Carnery, Lord Mayor of the City of London Charles Bowman and shadow chancellor John McDonnell have bagged themselves and invite.

And it wouldn't be Davos without a random bunch of celebrities making an appearance. Last year it was Jamie Oliver, Matt Damon and Shakira, this year, we have Elton John, Cate Blanchett, Malala Yousafzai and no party is really complete these days without singer turned entrepreneur Will.I.Am.

From the world of business and finance, there will me many a leader hitting the slopes, including Lloyd's of London's Inga Beale, City superwoman Katherine Garrett-Cox, now with Gulf International Bank, billionaire hedge fund boss Ray Dalio, Blackrock's Larry Fink, Barclays boss Jes Staley, Credit Suisse chief Tidjane Thiam and ​Bill Winters of Standard Chartered.

​BT boss Gavin Patterson, Unilever top dog Paul Polman, ​Indra Nooyi of PepsiCo and Sir Martin Sorrell are also scheduled to speak.

A tech contingent includes Salesforce's Marc Benioff, Slack supremo ​Stewart Butterfield, Alibaba founder Jack Ma, Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates and the company's boss Satya Nadella. From Alphabet are finance chief Ruth Porat and Google boss Sundar Pichai while pulling up for the first time is new Uber chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi

Even royalty are drawn to the mountains, with Prince Albert of Monaco, King Abdullah of Jordan and Princess Beatrice of the British royal family amogn the elite attending.

Explore below the stats behind the people going to Davos in 2018. Check out the speakers here and the agenda here.