Dixons Carphone aims to cash in on Christmas iPhone sales

Dixons Carphone is tipped to report a rise in sales this week as it reports on how it fared over Christmas.

The electronics retailer will report on Christmas sales this Tuesday, having flagged a good start to trading when it last published results around Black Friday.

Several non-food retailers announced disappointing trading figures over the festive season. However, Barclays analysts said a recent Kantar report revealing strong iPhone X sales was good news for Dixons Carphone. The retailer has been forced to shake-up how it sell mobiles after it found consumers were replacing their electrical items less often, leading to a slump in first-half profits.

The analysts have predicted like-for-like sales growth of three per cent in the UK and Ireland, and four per cent growth across the group.

The results come after the firm announced its boss Sebastian James was leaving the group to join Boots. He will be replaced at the retailer by Alex Baldock as chief executive, who currently heads up online retailer Shop Direct, with brands including Littlewoods and Very. James will step down in April, having joined the company in 2008.