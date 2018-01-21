Oliver Gill

Sky investors, basking in a recent 10 per cent share price rise, are set to receive a fresh helping of good news on Thursday when the media giant announces its half-year results.

Profits are expected to jump by a tenth, with analysts pencilling in £1.1bn of underlying earnings.

The announcement comes as the City is braced for a decision on 21st Century Fox's takeover of the Brentford-based firm. Fox is vying to take control of the 61 per cent of shares it does not own in Sky.

The deal, originally tabled in December 2016 and valuing Sky at around £18bn, has been subject to scrutiny by media and competition regulators and became something of a political hot potato over last year. The takeover is being reviewed by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which is due to report back to new culture secretary Matt Hancock before 1 February.

Last month Disney agreed a $52bn (£39bn) deal in December to buy Fox's assets – including its interest in Sky – that will likely be subject to separate scrutiny from UK regulators.

Read more: Sky and BT are going to start selling each other's channels

FANG

Sky investors have been buoyed in recent weeks by a content partnership with BT. With a Premier League football TV rights auction kicking off on 8 February, analysts said the tie-up indicates a softening stance between the media rivals.

FANG (Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google) entrants into the Premier League auction are "overhyped", according to Liberum's Ian Whittaker, who believes the cost of the rights will rise by around five per cent rather than the 15 per cent previously expected. Amazon is best placed of the four and may win some rights, analysts added.

"It [Premier League] will remain a Sky/BT duopoly because... BT – the more vulnerable bidder in this auction given that it has the smaller set of rights – has better opportunities to defray the cost of the rights and superior strategic arguments for continuing to broadcast Premier League football," said Berenberg analyst Sarah Simon.

Sky shares had fallen as low as 900p each on 15 November and closed on Friday at 1,002p.

Read more: It's official: Disney is buying 21st Century Fox for $52bn