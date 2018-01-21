Lynsey Barber

One of Twitter's top executives is being lined up for the top job at US online lender SoFi, according to reports.

Chief operating officer Anthony Noto is being considered for chief executive of the firm which has been without for several months after Mike Cagney was ousted following allegations of sexual harassment.

​Noto joined Twitter in 2014 as finance chief after a career as a banker at Goldman Sachs where he worked on the tech company's IPO and was elevated to operating chief in 2016.

Twitter has managed to stem the flow of senior departures which plagued it back then, as well as rebounding somewhat after a string of less than impressive earnings.

Shares in the social network were pushed to a year high last week after Facebook - a rival for advertising dollars - announced major changes to its News Feed.

Noto is the most senior person at Twitter after chief executive Jack Dorsey who is also the boss of payments firm Square.

According to reports, Noto has been approached about the top job at SoFi, an alternative lending firm, but could still remain at Twitter.