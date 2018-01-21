The CBI is calling for the UK to stay in a customs union with the EU

Lynsey Barber

British business is urging the government to remain in the customs union after Brexit.

The Confederation of British Industry (CBI), which represents the views of thousands of businesses across the country, will warn that the clock is ticking on negotiations and that remaining in a customs union with the European Union is the best option.

In a speech due to be made tomorrow at the University of Warwick, the group's director general Carolyn Fairbairn will sound the alarm that there is "too much ideology, too little urgency" in negotiations so far and make the case for a customs union.

“There may come a day when the opportunity to fully set independent trade policies outweighs the value of a customs union with the EU," she will say.

“A day when investing time in fast-growing economies elsewhere eclipses the value of frictionless trade in Europe. But that day hasn't yet arrived.

"Remaining a member of a customs union for as long as it serves us to do so is consistent with the result of the [Brexit] referendum and would be good for EU firms too."

This will also help solve the issue of the Irish border, she will say.

Prime Minister Theresa May has previously ruled out remaining a member of the EU customs union.