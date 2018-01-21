Theresa May's planning stricter pension rules after Carillion collapse

Lynsey Barber

Theresa May has vowed to introduce "tough new rules" on pensions after Carillon collapsed leaving a multimillion pound deficit.

The Prime Minister said that top bosses could face fines if they fail to protect worker's pensions.

"Too often, we’ve seen top executives reaping big bonuses for recklessly putting short-term profit ahead of long-term success," she said, writing for the Observer.

"Our best businesses know that is not a responsible way to run a company and those who do so will be forced to explain themselves."

According to the newspaper, a white paper is expected to be published in March putting forward the proposal and would also include handing regulators greater power over takeovers that could put pension schemes at risk and the ability to request information from companies about their schemes.

She also defended public private partnerships which have come in for criticism after Carillon went into liquidation under the weight of billions of pounds of debt.

"The government is right to criticise firms which pay excessive bonuses or put large dividends ahead of plugging the hole in the company pension fund," said Royal London's Steve Webb, a former pensions minister under David Cameron.

"But they will find it difficult to convert this concern into workable policies, and there is no ‘silver bullet’ solution. Every company is different, and a dividend payout which looks excessive at one firm may be quite sustainable at another. Despite all the concern about the BHS case, nothing has so far changed, and we are probably years away from new legislation coming into force".