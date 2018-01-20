Rebecca Smith

Residents of London and the south east have been told to brace for a chilly weekend, as the Met Office issued a yellow snow and ice warning today.

The warning for snow and ice covers Sunday 21 January from 6am to 6pm.

Much of the UK has been told to get ready for some pretty cold weather indeed, as the Met said snow is likely to move eastwards across many central and northern parts of the UK on Sunday.

Heavy snow showers had already fallen across parts of northern England, Northern Ireland and Scotland throughout Friday causing some disruption.

On Sunday, some roads and railways are likely to be affected and icy patches are expected on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, with the Met warning to expect longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

The Met's chief forecaster said:

Amounts of fresh snow will vary considerably across the warning area. Most of the snow is expected on higher ground with 3-6 cm likely above around 200m and perhaps 10-15 cm locally on ground above 300m over Scotland. At lower levels 1-3 cm is possible locally, but with many spots escaping altogether. There is significant uncertainty regarding the southern limit of any snow accumulations.

Earlier in the week, the capital faced strong winds, with rail services across the UK affected.

Numerous trees were blocking parts of the railway after a night of severe weather, causing disruption to journeys across the Gatwick Express, Southern and Thameslink network.

