Mary Lou McDonald has been confirmed as the only candidate nominated to become president of Sinn Fein as incumbent Gerry Adams steps down.
McDonald, who has been a Teachta Dala (TD) since 2011 currently for Dublin Central, was the only person to put her name forward for the role before nominations closed on Friday.
Adams had led the party since 1983 and announced his intention to step down in November.
Sinn Fein's high council met in Belfast today to formally ratify the nominee for president and a special party conference to elect the new leader will be held next month.
McDonald said today: "We have to grow our party, modernise and be fit for purpose, but we always hold true to our vision."
|Who is Mary Lou McDonald?
