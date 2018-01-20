Saturday 20 January 2018 11:51am

Mary Lou McDonald to become Sinn Fein president as Gerry Adams steps down

 
Rebecca Smith
McDonald with Michelle O'Neill, the leader of Sinn Fein in the Northern Ireland Assembly
McDonald with Michelle O'Neill, the leader of Sinn Fein in the Northern Ireland Assembly (Source: Getty)

Mary Lou McDonald has been confirmed as the only candidate nominated to become president of Sinn Fein as incumbent Gerry Adams steps down.

McDonald, who has been a Teachta Dala (TD) since 2011 currently for Dublin Central, was the only person to put her name forward for the role before nominations closed on Friday.

Adams had led the party since 1983 and announced his intention to step down in November.

Sinn Fein's high council met in Belfast today to formally ratify the nominee for president and a special party conference to elect the new leader will be held next month.

McDonald said today: "We have to grow our party, modernise and be fit for purpose, but we always hold true to our vision."

Who is Mary Lou McDonald?
  • A Teachta Dala since 2011 - currently for Dublin Central
  • Previously served as a member of the European Parliament (MEP) for Dublin from 2004-2009
  • She also served as a researcher for the Institute of European Affairs and trainer in the Partnership Unit of the Educational and Training Services Trust
  • McDonald was originally a member of Fianna Fail but left the party in 1998
  • Long touted as the successor to Adams

