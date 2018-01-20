Rebecca Smith

London Heathrow has said Gatwick is not the automatic next choice for airport expansion in the UK – adding that there was “not yet any policy basis” for its rival being in prime position over the likes of Stansted or Birmingham.

Gatwick has been vocal in its push to secure expansion despite Heathrow getting the green light from government in October 2016, saying it does not need to be one or the other.

Gatwick's chief financial officer, Nick Dunn, told MPs last month: “There is quite a lot of to and fro about whether one is better than the other, but we are left with a slightly artificial construct. Why one? Why not both? That delivers capacity to the system. It supports resilience in the system. It supports competition and it supports a sharing of the load across the system.”

But in a fresh swipe at its London rival, Heathrow responded in evidence published by the Transport Select Committee this week. The airport said:

Even if the government decides that there does need to be another new runway, as well as expansion at Heathrow, there is not yet any policy basis for it to decide this should be Gatwick rather than at another airport such as Stansted or Birmingham.

Heathrow said: “We continue to support growth at other airports across Britain where there is demand.”

However, it said the government’s airports national policy statement will set out the need for a new runway at Heathrow and “does not provide the policy basis for additional runway capacity beyond that”, as it was derived from the Airports Commission's work.

That, Heathrow said, addressed whether one extra runway in the south east was needed, and if so, where it should go.

“Consequently, the Airports Commission’s policy analysis did not conclude that any one of the other options it looked at should automatically be selected for the next runway after Heathrow,” the airport added.

On Wednesday, the airport launched a consultation on its initial plans for expansion, having said it can chop £2.5bn off the overall cost of its third runway.

Campaigners have already criticised the proposals, with Stop Heathrow Expansion saying the airport plans to use vast amounts of green belt land for buildings to support the third runway.

Rob Barnstone, coordinator of the group, said it was “deeply disappointing and worrying for our local environment”.

He added: “There is a great irony in pledging to have no additional cars using an expanded airport compared with now, then wanting to build a huge new car park on green belt land site.”

Heathrow has said it plans to introduce congestion charges in a bid to crack down on the number of vehicles driven to the airport, though it added that would ensure "appropriate exemptions" are made for those who rely on their car, for example due to reduced mobility.

