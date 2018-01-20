Rebecca Smith

Lumiere London is back and with as jazzy a display as you'd expect from the capital's festival of lights.

Since coming to London in 2016 (though it started in Durham back in 2009), it has drawn a number of visitors keen to get a glimpse of some of the bold and bright installations.

The festival started on Thursday 18 January and wraps up tomorrow 21 January at 10.30pm, so for more details on it, read this full account of where to go and what time to be there.

But if you're not going to be able to make it to Lumiere London this year, fear not, for here's a compilation of some of the most eye-catching pictures from the festival of lights showcasing some of the best of the capital's architecture through over 50 artworks.

Lumiere London:

(Click or tap on the images to see them in full screen)

You'll see installations in six London areas: King's Cross, Fitzrovia, London's West End including Leicester Square and Regent Street, Mayfair, Westminster and Victoria, and South Bank and Waterloo.

But be warned: it's likely to be busy, after the 2016 edition attracted an estimated 1.3m visits over four nights.

Transport for London has advised Londoners to plan ahead, as Tube stations near the installations will be busier than normal. A map of where exactly the installations will be is available here.

A few travel changes to note if you're going to be around the area on event days:

Tube stations near installations will be much busier than usual. Oxford Circus, Piccadilly Circus, King's Cross, Holborn and Covent Garden stations will be exceptionally busy

There will be significant changes to bus services in Zone 1, these include diversions and early terminations on routes

There will be a further impact on other zones as a result of displaced traffic

There will be road closures across central London from 4.30pm until 11.30pm on Saturday 20 January and Sunday 21 January and additional days of impact for installation and removal

Road closures will affect traffic in the surrounding area

For more information nearer the time, check TfL's website.

