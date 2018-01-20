Rebecca Smith

Ofcom has revealed its rankings of the most complained about mobile and broadband firms in the UK, saying it receives nearly 250 approaches a day from customers that often result in complaints.

Broadband and landline services continued to generate the highest volume of grievances in the period reported from July to September last year.

The complaints include those made about providers of home broadband, landline telephone, pay-monthly mobile and pay-TV services.

Most broadband complaints Complaints per 100,000 customers TalkTalk 30 Plusnet 27 BT 25 Industry average 18

TalkTalk topped the broadband complaints with 30 per 100,000 customers, and said closure of customer service centres in India had been partly to blame, and it expected complaint data for 2018 to "reduce significantly".

That was followed by Plusnet and BT. Sky by contrast had seven per 100,000 customers, 10 for EE, and Virgin Media had 14 - all below the industry average of 18.

Most landline complaints Complaints per 100,000 customers Post Office 24 Plusnet 21 TalkTalk 21 BT 14 Industry average 13

Post Office had the most landline complaints at 24, followed by Plusnet and TalkTalk and then BT. Virgin Media, EE and Sky were again all below the industry average.

As for mobile, Vodafone was top of the complaints list with 10 per 100,000 customers.

Mobile complaints Complaints per 100,000 customers Vodafone 10 BT 9 TalkTalk 8 Virgin Mobile 8 Industry average 5

Ofcom collected the data from calls made by customers to the regulators to complain about the service they were getting.

Overall broadband and pay-monthly mobile complaints figures were the same as the previous quarter.

Jane Rumble, Ofcom’s director of consumer policy, said:

We’re shining a light on how different providers perform, and it’s clear many need to up their game on service quality and complaints handling. “People expect high standards from their providers, and companies must put their customers first.

Meanwhile, Alex Neill, Which? managing director of home services, said: "The major players still have a long way to go to improve their service, so if you’re unhappy with your broadband, complain and look to switch if it doesn’t improve."



