French President Emmanuel Macron has indicated the UK could get a special trade deal when it leaves the European Union, saying it would potentially be between "full access and a trade agreement".

However, he also reiterated that Britain could not have full access to the Single Market without agreeing to certain qualificatons, telling the BBC's Andrew Marr, that it was important people do not believe they can have their cake and eat it.

He said the way forward "should be consistent with the preservation of the Single Market and our collective interests".

The BBC reported Macron saying the UK could have "deeper relations" with the EU than other countries, but maintained stopping short of full Single Market access since Britain is leaving the bloc.

Macron said: "And you should understand that you cannot, by definition, have the full access to the Single Market if you don't tick the box, and to get full access to the Single Market you need contribution to the budget, and you have to accept the freedoms and the four pillars, and you have to accept the jurisdiction.

As soon as you decide not to join these preconditions it's not full access, so it's something perhaps between this full access and a trade agreement.

The full interview is to be shown on Sunday 21 January.

His comments come on the French president's first visit to the UK since becoming elected, holding talks earlier in the week with the Prime Minister.

Earlier in the week, Macron said there would be no special deal for the City, and that the UK would have to opt for either the Single Market status quo or a Canada-style trade deal with more restrictions.

He added that he was visiting "neither to punish nor to reward".

