Alys Key

Supermarket chains Asda and Aldi have become the latest to introduce plans to restrict sales of energy drinks.

It follows calls from campaigners such as Jamie Oliver and MP Maria Caulfield for the government to bring in a blanket ban on the sale of high-caffeine drinks to children.

Asda will become the first of the "big four" grocery players to make the move, limiting sales of 84 different drinks to those aged 16 or over from early March. Aldi will use the same rule for any drink with more than 150g of caffeine per litre.

Read more: The latte levy can be a catalyst to get real about the convenience economy

Waitrose already announced earlier this month that it would impose a similar policy. All three retailers will now require ID for purchases of the drinks.

Duncan Selbie, chief executive of Public Health England, said: “We welcome Asda, Aldi and Waitrose’s announcement to restrict the sale to under 16s of high caffeine drinks. We hope other big retailers take this same positive step.”

Read more: A tax on meat "looks inevitable" according to a new report