Employees of collapsed construction firm Carillion working on Network Rail projects have been told today their wages are guaranteed through to mid-April.

The Official Receiver's special managers, PwC, and Network Rail have agreed that PwC will pay employees' wages for work done on and supporting Network Rail projects until after Easter. They have also made arrangements to ensure rail employees are paid as normal this month for work done in January.

On Monday, Carillion filed for liquidation after unsuccessful talks with the government and lenders over the weekend. It employed 43,000 people, nearly 20,000 of which are in the UK, and had work across a number of high-profile projects, including HS2.

Transport secretary Chris Grayling has already said the two other firms involved in the joint venture on HS2, Kier and Eiffage, would be "taking over responsibility for the project" so it could "continue uninterrupted".

In a statement today, Network Rail said:

Carillion Construction employees working on Network Rail projects are encouraged to turn up for work as normal and continue to deliver their rail work and projects, secure in the knowledge that they will be paid by PwC for the work they do.

Funding has been secured to ensure that any suppliers to Carillion will be paid by PwC in respect of work relating to Network Rail projects since Monday 15 January and going forward.

Network Rail said it was working with PwC to evaluate the cost of work done on its contracts in the period up to liquidation "with a view to provide clarity to suppliers as quickly as possible".

The general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union, Mick Cash, said: