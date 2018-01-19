Alys Key

Global drinks giant Coca-Cola announced a new plan to recycle one bottle or can for each one it sells by 2030.

“The world has a packaging problem – and, like all companies, we have a responsibility to help solve it,” said James Quincey, president and chief executive of The Coca-Cola Company.

“Through our World Without Waste vision, we are investing in our planet and our packaging to help make this problem a thing of the past.”

The company will also aim to make all packaging 100 per cent recyclable, as well as making bottles out of 50 per cent recycled materials.

FTSE 100 company Coca-Cola HBC, which is a major bottling partner of Coca-Cola, said today it was working closely with the US firm and had already been working on sustainability initiatives. These include recycling an average of 40 per cent of total packaging introduced to the markets and to reduce packaging by 25 per cent per litre of beverage produced.

"We will continue our work towards meeting these commitments while working with the Coca-Cola Company to achieve the global pledges outlined today," the company said.

It follows effort by environment campaign group Greenpeace to draw attention to the issue of throwaway plastics, with activists demonstrating outside Coca-Cola's offices in the US, UK, and Israel last Wednesday.

Companies in the UK have pledged to cut down on disposable plastics this month after Prime Minister Theresa May set out a 25-year plan to reduce plastics waste.

