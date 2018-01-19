Here's why retailers' shares are having a very, very bad day

Emma Haslett

FTSE 100-listed retailers took a battering today official figures showed UK high streets had the worst 12 months since 2013 last year.

Next, Tesco, Marks and Spencer, Morrison's and Sainsbury's all sank after the figures, which showed retail sales grew just 1.9 per cent in 2017, the slowest growth in four years.

On the FTSE 250, high street stalwarts Card Factory and Dixons Carphone were both hit.

FTSE 100 Kingfisher -2.4% Next -1.8% Tesco -0.7% Morrison's -0.5% Marks & Spencer -0.3%

However, B&Q owner Kingfisher was the biggest faller on the FTSE 100: its shares were pushed further lower by the collapse in home improvement rival Carpetright, which was 43.3 per cent lower in mid-afternoon trading after it issued a profit warning this morning.

However, economists suggested things may begin to look up.

“The squeeze on consumers remains appreciable at the start of 2018, but it should progressively ease during the year as inflation falls back and pay gradually picks up," said Howard Archer, chief economic adviser to the EY Item Club.

“Specifically, we believe inflation will fall back from three per cent in December to close to two per cent by the end of 2018 (largely due to the impact of sterling’s sharp fall dropping out).

"Meanwhile, we expect earnings growth to pick up modestly as a consequence of recruitment challenges in some sectors and higher inflation fuelling some increased pay awards."

