GFG Alliance's Liberty House takes another step into France with steel bid

Courtney Goldsmith

Liberty House, the industrial arm of Sanjeev Gupta's GFG Alliance, has confirmed it will make an unconditional bid for the assets two flagship French steel businesses.

Liberty, which earlier this month announced it was buying a huge French aluminium smelter from Rio Tinto, said the purchase of the Asco Industries and Ascoval assets would protect nearly 1,600 jobs at six operations across the country.

The acquisition will also secure almost 1m tonnes of steelmaking capacity for the automotive, oil and gas and industrial sectors.

The firm, which claims to be the UK's fastest-growing industrial group, has plans to invest more than €300m (£265m) into the businesses over five years, including €100m of capital investment.

It also plans to apply its approach to low-carbon steelmaking, which it calls "Greensteel", to the French operations.

“We firmly believe that, working together with the Ascometal and Ascoval teams, we can realise our strategy in France and build a globally-recognised manufacturer of speciality steels," said Jon Bolton, chief executive of Liberty Steel UK.

Gupta, the executive chair of GFG Alliance, has said he was attracted to build up a GFG hub in France because of President Emmanuel Macron's pro-business policies.

"We want to be part of the energetic new environment that is emerging," he said.

The group has plans to bring its other sprawling divisions - including energy, banking and property development - to France to explore opportunities on the continent.

