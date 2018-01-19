Rebecca Smith

Westminster City Council has rolled out a new planning policy in a bid to safeguard office space, after noting an "unprecedented decline" in the area, which includes spots such as the West End, Victoria and Paddington.

The council warned this could jeopardise the nature of some historic business districts in central London and dampen the contribution they make to the capital.

It is requiring planning applications for changes of use to housing so the council can ensure "a proper balance" in these areas, after noting that between 2013 and 2017 Westminster lost over 300,000m² of office floor space to redevelopment or conversion into residential use - the equivalent of six Gherkins.

If it continues, Westminster forecasts that loss topping 1m in under a decade.

The demand for high value housing development has helped fuel a rapid loss of office space in Westminster, according to the council, so it is launching an Article 4 direction to ensure full applications for planning permission are required so it can make decisions to protect space where necessary.

Westminster City Council cabinet member for planning and public realm, cllr Daniel Astaire said: "We are committed to ensuring the right kind of growth in Westminster, and this includes ensuring the continued prosperity of our residents, of London as a whole and, indeed, of the whole country. We are also determined to use our planning powers to maintain our unique neighbourhoods."

He added:

We have experienced a rapid loss of office space in Westminster. It’s a worrying trend. Not only does this change the character and feel of our communities but our reputation as political and professional centre relies upon maintaining the office spaces which allow business to flourish. This policy helps us to strike a balance and ensure that as well as delivering more housing we can also retain suitable professional space for businesses to operate or order to capitalise on investment such as the soon to open Elizabeth Line.

