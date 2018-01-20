Rebecca Smith

A new private jet centre opened this week at London Southend Airport, billed as outstripping competitors on price, speed and convenience in the south east.

The new Stobart Jet Centre is also expected to help boost the capacity available for private flights into the capital, and is forecast to cater for 5,000 flights a year by 2022.

The centre will be open 24 hours a day nearly entirely throughout the year, though it will be closed on Christmas Day. It says car services can drive right up to the plane, and chauffeur transfers are under an hour by road to central London.

There are also helicopter transfers to and from Canary Wharf or Battersea Heliport, with passengers able to reach central London in 10 minutes from London Southend.

Here's how it looks:

The airport said its jet centre has no slot restrictions so it can offer faster departure routes outside London airspace to help slash flight times.

Stephen Grimes, managing director at Stobart Jet Centre Limited, said:

The Stobart Jet Centre will give guests and pilots a smooth, premium experience because we can provide 24-hour availability and departure routes outside London’s crowded airspace. You can land or take off at any time, day or night, returning from business or leisure from any city around the world, with direct access to your aircraft from the terminal.

He added that the new private jet centre will provide a "hassle-free alternative to London's current, crowded private aviation terminals".

London City Airport has been bolstering its private jet offering too, with the announcement in November that Surf Air, a subscription based private airline, was coming to the airport.

For 2016, more than half of London City passengers were business travellers, and there were over 3,800 business aircraft departures from the airport.

In May, the airport announced a deal with private jet firm GlobeAir, to give the firm's clients the opportunity to land and depart from the airport.

