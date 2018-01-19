Caitlin Morrison

MPs investigating the collapse of Carillion will probe the Pensions Regulator (TPR) and the pension scheme's trustees on the group's pension deficit and debt levels.

The Work & Pensions Committee has published an initial set of questions it will ask during the Liaison Committee's investigation.

Meanwhile, Work & Pensions Committee chair Frank Fields, MP, said he wants the company directors, the trustees, the pensions regulator and the auditors to face questions on how and why Carillion crashed into liquidation.

"The company’s collapse begs questions across government," he said. "We have some specific concerns on the pensions side. It beggars belief that a company can be allowed to run with such apparent recklessness - and be so lucrative for the directors and shareholders - when it has a giant pension deficit and a mountain of debt."

Fields added: "I will be proposing we take evidence from the company directors, the trustees, the pensions regulator and the auditors who somehow concluded Carillion was a going concern.

"Where our concerns overlap we will look to work closely with the Business Committee, as we have done successfully in the past."

The Financial Reporting Council said this week that it is considering an investigation into the actions of Carillion's staff and auditors.