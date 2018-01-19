Alys Key

Shares in mixer maker Fever-Tree briefly rose 18 per cent this morning on the back of takeover rumours and positive coverage from City analysts.

Murmurings of a takeover plot by Unilever have appeared this week, though there was no indication there was an offer on the table.

But the main share price driver today appeared to be initiation of coverage by two City analysts. Shares hit a peak of 2,569p just after the open and are currently trading up 8.4 per cent at 2,355p.

Fever-Tree has periodically prompted rumours of a sale with its string of high-profile appointments. Earlier this month, the global president of refreshment at Unilever and the North America boss of Mast-Jagermeister both joined its board.

The appointment of Unilever's Kevin Havelock prompted some speculation over whether Fever-Tree could become a target for takeover by the consumer goods giant.

Last year it poached a former Diageo executive to head up drinks innovation.

Meanwhile analysts at Jefferies said there was "still plenty of fizz" in the company this morning, calling it a "unique asset that offers a leveraged play on premiumisation trends in spirits in a sub-category where there is a disconnect between premium spirits and mixer".

Morgan Stanley also issued its first note on the company with a "buy" rating.

As of yesterday's close, shares in Fever-Tree were up 1,216 per cent since it joined the junior market in 2014.