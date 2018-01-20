Rebecca Smith

The nation’s young have the highest rates of daily anxiety and stress, according to new research out today from Mintel.

A quarter of 16-24-year-olds feel anxious or stressed every day, while nine per cent of over-55s said the same. A quarter of that age group said they experienced no stress at all.

The most common ways of dealing with anxious feelings cited were listening to music, going for a walk, and eating comfort food.

It is not just the young feeling under pressure though, with just a third of Brits spending time relaxing every day. Nearly 85 per cent of the 2,000 people surveyed said they suffered from stress or anxiety at least sometimes, and just under a third felt so at least several times a week.

Under a third of people said they were mentally stimulated every day, while a fifth said they got enough sleep each day. Those least likely to get sufficient amounts of sleep were 45-54-year-olds.

Richard Caines, senior food and drink analyst at Mintel, said: “Britain’s young are feeling pressure on several fronts including academic, work and financial factors, and for some this is causing anxiety and stress on a daily basis. The greater visibility of mental health issues seen in mainstream media can help drive awareness of less severe manifestations of anxiety and stress in consumers’ lives.”

A ranking from US recruitment site CareerCast earlier this month assessed the most stressful jobs, with military personnel, firefighters and airline pilots topping the list. That was followed by police officers, event coordinators, reporters, broadcasters and public relations executives.

A separate study by Axa Insurance found that the least stressed workers in the UK are self-employed people, with a better work-life balance.

