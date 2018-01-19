Friday 19 January 2018 10:05am

Police end investigation of suspicious package near King's Cross station in central London

 
Caitlin Morrison
Source: Getty

Police have stood down their investigation of a suspicious package near King's Cross station.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan police said the service received a report of a suspicious item at Pentonville Road in north London at 09:18am.

Roads in the surrounding area were closed, however, the police said the package has been deemed non-suspicious and cordons have been removed.