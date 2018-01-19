Police have stood down their investigation of a suspicious package near King's Cross station.
A spokesperson for the Metropolitan police said the service received a report of a suspicious item at Pentonville Road in north London at 09:18am.
Roads in the surrounding area were closed, however, the police said the package has been deemed non-suspicious and cordons have been removed.
Police were dealing with a suspicious package in Pentonville Road/Caledonian Road, #KingsCross. The package has been deemed non-suspicious & cordons now being removed. Thanks to the public for their cooperation - traffic expected for a time while road closures are lifted #Camden— Camden MPS (@MPSCamden) January 19, 2018